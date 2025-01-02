Patna (Bihar)[India], January 2(ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, extended his best wishes to the Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and reiterated the importance of safeguarding the Constitution.

Speaking to the media persons Yadav said, "I give my best wishes to the Governor and hope that the constitution will be safeguarded." On Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement that alliance doors are always open for CM Nitish Kumar, Yadav said, "You keep asking him this, what else would he say? He said this just to calm you all down."

Earlier today, Arif Mohammad Khan who has been appointed as the new governor of Bihar will take oath at the Raj Bhavan. Before taking charge, Khan paid floral tribute to former president, Rajendra Prasad in Patna.

Governor Arif said,"Today, I'll take the oath. These are the people - whose blessings are needed." Arif Khan will succeed Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has been appointed as governor of Kerala.

In December, an official statement from the President's Secretariat said that the President of India had accepted the resignation of Raghubar Das as governor of Odisha.

It also said that the President of India is pleased to make the following appointments of Governors:-Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, governor of Mizoram has been appointed as governor of Odisha.

General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh was appointed as governor of Mizoram. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, governor of Bihar was appointed as governor of Kerala.

Arif Mohammed Khan, governor of Kerala has been appointed as governor of Bihar. Ajay Kumar Bhalla was appointed as the Governor of Manipur.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also met the outgoing governor Rajendra Prasad, and Arif Mohammad at Raj Bhavan on December 31. He had called it a courtesy meeting.

After he was appointed the governor, Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai on Wednesday praised Arif Mohammed Khan."The post of Governor is a very respected post and Arif Sahab is very educated, he cares about the poor, backward and deprived. He respects the Constitution. (ANI)

