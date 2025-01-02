Delhi, January 2: The Indian Railways cancelled the licence of a porter at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station after he charged an NRI passenger INR 10,000 for wheelchair assistance and carrying luggage to the platform. The incident, which occurred on December 28, came to light after the passenger’s daughter, Payel, filed a complaint upon learning that wheelchair assistance is free at railway stations.

Following an investigation, the porter was identified through CCTV footage. The Railways directed him to refund 90% of the amount, returning INR 9,000 to the passenger. Additionally, the porter's badge was withdrawn by the Northern Railways' Delhi division. Officials stated that the Railways maintains a "zero-tolerance policy" towards such incidents and prioritizes passenger welfare.

The divisional railway manager expressed shock at the porter's actions, emphasising the Railways' commitment to providing safe and convenient services to all passengers. He noted that such misconduct undermines the Railways' reputation and erodes public trust.

Passengers were urged to report any grievances by contacting the 24/7 helpline number 139. The administration reassured passengers that strict action would be taken against any staff member exploiting passengers or violating rules.

This incident highlights the importance of vigilance in safeguarding passenger interests and upholding the integrity of public services. The Railways has reiterated its dedication to ensuring accountability and fostering trust among its millions of daily commuters.

