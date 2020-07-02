Patna (Bihar) [India], July 2 (ANI): Three persons drowned while taking bath in Ganga in the Malsalami area of Patna city on Thursday, police said.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting a search operation in the river.

The three people had come to take a bath in the river when an 18-year-old man went deep into the water and started drowning, and in a bid to save him, two others drowned in the river.

Police have identified the trio as Ravi Kumar (32), Jitendra Kumar (18) and Badal Kumar (16).

"Three people drowned, including my nephew, my brother-in-law, and another man," said Sanjay Singh, a relative of Ravi and Badal.

Police reached the spot on receiving information about the incident and with the help of the SDRF team, they have started looking for the dead bodies in the river.

Malsalami SHO Sudama Singh said, "We got information about the drowning of three people, SDRF team is conducting a search operation in the river. They had come here to take a bath in the river."

At present, the search for the dead bodies is underway, he added. (ANI)

