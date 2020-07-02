New Delhi, July 2: The Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday announced to open all monuments with complete security from July 6, reported PTI. The Union Minister said that the decision has been taken after a detailed consultation with Archaeological Survey of India and monuments like Taj Mahal and Red Fort will be opened for visitors.

Informing about the lasted development, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "Have taken a decision along with ASI to open all monuments with complete security from July 6." PM Narendra Modi Says 'Negligence Increasing After Unlock 1, Need to Be Alert Against COVID-19 as Unlock 2 Begins.

Here's what Prahlad Patel said:

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government announced to close all the historical monuments, maintained by ASI. The decision was taken due to the rise in coronavirus case and imposition of lockdown in the country.

