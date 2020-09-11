Patna, Sep 11 (PTI) Bihar reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the death toll to 797, while the state's coronavirus tally rose to 1,55,444 with 1,710 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

The recovery rate, meanwhile, also increased to 89.72 per cent as 2,187 people were discharged since Thursday, it said.

Bihar now has 15,189 actives cases with a total of 1,39,458 recoveries, the bulletin said.

Six deaths were reported from Munger and Nalanda, four from Bhagalpur and Nawada, and two from Banka and Lakhisarai districts.

Of the fresh cases, Patna district accounted for the highest number of 211 infections, followed by Gopaalganj (207), Bhagalpur (90), Muzaffarpur (89) and Katihar (82), the department said.

Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur have so far registered over 6,000 COVID-19 cases, while six districts reported more than 5,000 infections, it said.

The state has tested altogether 46.67 lakh samples thus far, including 1,05,074 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

