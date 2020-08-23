Patna, Aug 23 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.22 lakh on Sunday as 2,247 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 610, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,22,155, it said.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 203, followed by Begusarai (159), Muzaffarpur (127), Bhagalpur (115) and Saharsa (120), the bulletin said.

Six fresh fatalities were reported in Samastipur district, followed by two in Katihar and one in Purnia, it said.

As many as 3,082 people have been cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 98,454, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has increased to 80.60 per cent, the bulletin said.

Patna district, which has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 116, has not registered any fresh fatality in the last three days, it said.

Other districts that have reported more than 20 COVID-19 deaths each are Bhagalpur (47), Gaya (42), Rohtas and Munger (28 each), Nalanda and Muzaffarpur (25 each), Vaishali (24), East Champaran (23), Saran (22) and Bhojpur and Samastipur (21 each).

Patna has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 18,886, followed by Muzaffarpur (5,221), Begusarai (4,832), Bhagalpur (4,816) and East Champaran (4,457), the bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 23,091, it said.

The state has so far tested 24.32 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,01,036 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

