Noida (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died after his motorcycle allegedly collided with a passenger bus in Noida on Friday, police said.

The incident took place on the FNG road near Sorkha village and the deceased was identified as Rakesh, a native of Nalanda district in Bihar, the police said.

“He was living in a rented accommodation in Sorkha village. He was on his motorcycle when he collided with a bus and died on the spot,” an official from the local sector 49 Police Station said.

The bus involved in the incident has been impounded and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post mortem.

