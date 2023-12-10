Kottayam, Dec 10 (PTI) The Communist Party of India, a major ally of the ruling Left Front in Kerala, on Sunday announced senior leader Binoy Viswam, as its state secretary in-charge in the wake of the death of its state secretary, Kanam Rajendran.

CPI General Secretary, D Raja, in a press meet held here, said the state executive of the party met today and "unanimously elected" Rajya Sabha member Viswam as its state secretary.

Rajendran died following a heart attack in a private hospital in Kochi on Friday.

"The state executive of the party in Kerala has unanimously elected comrade Binoy Viswam, a member of the national secretariat of our party and leader in Parliament, as the secretary," Raja said.

He added that Viswam is a strong organiser capable of leading the party by strengthening it.

The decision of the state executive committee meeting needs to be approved by the state council, which will meet on December 28, party sources said.

Speaking to the media later, Viswam said the CPI will take all necessary steps to strengthen the Left Front.

"The relationship between CPI(M) and CPI is important, and we will together strive forward to strengthen the Left Front," Viswam said.

A former forest minister of the state, Viswam is a native of Vaikom in Kottayam district and is the son of former MLA C K Vishwanathan.

A journalist and an author, Viswam is currently the national secretariat member of the CPI and was elected to the assembly twice from Nadapuram constituency.

