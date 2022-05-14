Agartala, May 14: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday resigned from his post on Saturday less than a year before the assembly polls in the state. Biplab Kumar Deb had taken oath as first Chief Minster of Bharatiya Janata Party in the state in 2018 ending the 25-year-rule of the Communist Party of India in Tripura.

Sources said that the BJP wanted to go with a fresh face in the assembly polls and Biplab Dev would be engaged In organisational work. Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Resigns; Legislative Party To Meet Today To Elect New CM.

Sources said BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde are in Tripura as the central observers and the decision on a new leader to replace Deb is likely to be announced in the evening.

