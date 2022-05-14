Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday resigned as the CM of Tripura. According to sources, Deb submitted his resignation to the governor. As per BJP officials, the legislative party will meet today at 5 pm to elect a new chief minister

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigns. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/1WqdEiQqYC — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

