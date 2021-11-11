Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 11 (ANI): Laying emphasis on the importance of connectivity between India and Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to start direct flights between Tripura and Bangladesh.

Deb mentioned two specific locations-- Chittagong and Dhaka-- to be connected with MBB Airport in Agartala.

"Had a detailed deliberation on following topics with Union Minister of Civil Aviation @JM_Scindia Ji via video conferencing - 1. Vat reduction on domestic flights 2. Introducing direct International flights between Agartala to Chittagong and Agartala to Dhaka 3. Boosting helicopter tourism in the state 4. Building a boundary wall around the property of airport authority at Kamalpur, Kailashahar and khowai 5. Building a runway in Kailashahar," the Tripura CM tweeted after the virtual meeting.

"He assured full support from the Civil Aviation Ministry for the proposed projects," his tweet added. (ANI)

