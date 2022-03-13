Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 13 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) denied links with MLA Prashant Jagdev who's accused of ramming his car into the crowds in Khordha district of Odisha, injuring 22 people on Saturday.

Clarifying the party's stand, the BJD MP Pinaki Mishra on Sunday said that the membership of Jagdev has already been cancelled more than three months ago after his suspension from the party.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Members In Wedding Procession Beaten Up For Playing Election Songs Related To PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath in Aurraiya.

"Party president Naveen Patnaik suspended the said MLA six months ago after he was found to have been engaged in a physical fight with someone. As per the party rules, if your suspension is not revoked within three months you are considered to be expelled from the party. He is not a member of the party anymore by that rule," said the BJD MP.

Mishra added that as per the direction by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik "the law will take its own course with a full vigour".

Also Read | Accident in Andhra Pradesh: Car Rams into Culvert in Krishna District, Five Members of a Family Killed, One Injured.

More than 20 people, including police personnel, the BJP and the BJD workers, were critically injured after the suspended BJD MLA allegedly rammed his car into a crowd at Banapur block in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday.

Following the incident, the crowd assaulted Jagdev and vandalized his vehicle. Severely injured in the attack, he was then admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar and is undergoing treatment.

Drawing parallels between the Khordha incident and the Lakhipur Kheri incident, the BJD MP said that "Bharatiya Janata Party should not say anything on this case as the son of their minister is accused of the same crime in the Lakhipur Kheri incident."

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, is accused of ramming car on protesting farmers in Lakhipur Kheri in October last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)