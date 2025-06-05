Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 5 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Muzibulla Khan on Thursday demanded an inquiry into the Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives.

Muzibulla Khan said, "The incident in Bangalore is very tragic. I wish to express my condolences to the family members. In such public events, a lot of precautions should be taken. I wish to demand an inquiry into the reason for lapses and what led to the stampede, and whoever is guilty should be punished."

He further said, "A lesson should be learnt from this incident that there should be some guidelines to control the crowd."

Eleven people died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier, addressing the media, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar broke down while expressing his grief, and reaffirmed his support to the families who have been hurt by the loss of their loved ones.

Shivakumar said, "I don't want to play dirty politics. BJP and JDS always play politics on dead bodies; that is their political agenda. But they should see what they have done, we are deeply hurt, the image of Karnataka, Bangalore, we take it, we are not blaming others, though it has happened very unexpectedly."

"We must learn an administrative lesson, let the opposition do politics on dead bodies. I will list how many dead bodies they have done politics on. But it hurts to see the little children. I have seen their pain," he added.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government over the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for a further status report. (ANI)

