New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Monday demanded reservation in technical education for the children of freedom fighters and the benefits of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) for their family members to mark the 75th anniversary of independence.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Mahtab mentioned about the year-long celebrations started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 75th year of the country's independence.

He said the children of freedom fighters should be given reservation in technical education and the benefits of CGHS should be extended to their family members.

He said freedom fighters faced atrocities during the freedom struggle and it is the duty of people to take care of them and their families.

