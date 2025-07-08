Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra accused the Congress party of planning to remove Chief Minister Siddaramaiah due to internal dissatisfaction among party MLAs.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said, "Surjewala, a Congress party leader and in charge of Karnataka, is repeatedly visiting Bengaluru to consult with MLAs.This indicates that Congress MLAs are totally upset with Siddaramaiah because they are not receiving funds for development in their respective constituencies."

Also Read | PM Modi in Brasilia: PM Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Alvorada Palace, Both Leaders To Hold Talks Next.

Vijayendra further alleged that Siddaramaiah had become unpopular, and the Congress government in the state had "failed on all fronts." He claimed that the Congress leadership was now attempting to portray Siddaramaiah as an OBC leader in order to shift him to a role in Delhi.

"Today, Siddaramaiah has become very unpopular, and the government has failed on all fronts. Hence, they are attempting to remove Siddaramaiah from the CM post and portray him as an OBC leader, so that he can be shifted to Delhi," he later said.

Also Read | Did Shaktikanta Das Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 1 Million Monthly Returns for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya took a swipe at the Karnataka government while responding to a journalist's post on 'X', which highlighted the state's financial condition.

Slamming the Congress-led Karnataka government, Tejasvi Surya said that the condition of contractors working in the state government is "deplorable" and that contractors are not only being harassed for "cut money" but have also been waiting for payment for years.

The BJP MP stressed that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in its "worst" state, and no contractor is willing to execute work with the body.

"The condition of contractors working on State Government projects in Karnataka is deplorable. Contractors are not only harassed for cut money but are also delayed payments for years, making their projects financially unviable. BBMP is the worst. No contractor is ready to work and execute any work. They aren't coming forward to even fill up potholes. Sad state of affairs", Tajasvi Surya posted on 'X'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)