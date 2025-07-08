Did Shaktikanta Das Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 1 Million Monthly Returns for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video

Delhi, July 8: A video showing former RBI Governor and current Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das, endorsing an investment platform is going viral on social media. The clip claims that by investing just INR 21,000, individuals can earn INR 1 million every month. The 57-second clip appears to show Das speaking positively about the scheme during an interview, claiming the platform is supported by the Government of India, the Union Council of Ministers, and the RBI.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed the video is digitally manipulated and completely fake. According to the PIB Fact Check team, neither the RBI nor any government authority has launched or approved such a scheme. The video is part of a growing trend of AI-generated or edited clips that falsely attribute endorsements to public officials to lend credibility to fraudulent investment platforms. Did Pakistan Shoot Down India’s Rafale Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor? Dassault CEO Eric Trappier, Defence Secretary RK Singh Debunk Fake News.

Shaktikanta Das' Endorsement Video Is Fake: PIB

💰 Invest ₹21,000 and earn ₹1 million every month❗ A video is circulating online showing Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, allegedly endorsing an investment platform. 💥 Sounds too good to be true? That’s because it is - the video is #FAKE!… pic.twitter.com/BD53TCa1Jw — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 8, 2025

The PIB has urged citizens to remain cautious and not fall for such offers that promise unrealistic returns. It has also clarified that Shaktikanta Das has made no such statements, and no legitimate financial institution would guarantee such high returns for such a small investment. The video has been flagged as a fake, and users are encouraged to report similar content. Fact Check: Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? Centre Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Digital Army.

PIB has urged the public not to fall for such too-good-to-be-true investment offers and warned against sharing or engaging with such content. The public is also encouraged to report such misleading videos to PIB Fact Check. Overall, the video portraying Shaktikanta Das promoting a high-return investment scheme is fabricated. Always verify such claims through official channels before considering any investment.

Claim : Shaktikanta Das endorsed an investment platform promising INR 1 million in monthly returns for an upfront investment of INR 21,000. Conclusion : The PIB Fact Check confirms the video is digitally manipulated and Fake Full of Trash Clean

