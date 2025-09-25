New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed senior party leaders for its poll preparations in Bihar and West Bengal, with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan named as the election incharge for Bihar and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav tasked with the role for West Bengal.

Alongside Pradhan, BJP leaders CR Paatil, who is the party's Gujarat unit chief, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have been named co-incharges for Bihar.

Also Read | Banswara: PM Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth INR 1.22 Lakh Crore in Rajasthan, Slams Congress for Ignoring Energy Needs (Watch Videos).

Former Tripura Chief Minister and currently MP from Tripura West, Biplab Kumar Deb, has been named co-incharge to manage party affairs in West Bengal.

The leadership move comes as the state heads toward crucial assembly elections next year.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor-Led Jan Suraaj Party Likely To Emerge As Disruptor in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says Pre-Poll Survey.

The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2.

On the other hand, the rivalry between the BJP and TMC had been intensifying ahead of the upcoming assembly election, which is scheduled to be held in 2026 (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)