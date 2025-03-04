Hyderabad, March 4: A candidate backed by BJP gained victory from a teacher's constituency of Telangana Legislative Council and an independent candidate emerged victorious in another teachers' seat. Malka Komaraiah, supported by BJP, bagged the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' constituency and the independent candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili won the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency.

The counting of votes for the two Teachers' constituencies and the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' constituency was taken up on Monday. Polling for these three MLC seats was held on February 27 in a preferential voting system using ballot papers. While the results of the two Teachers' constituencies were declared late on Monday, the counting for the Graduates' constituency was still underway. Telangana: Independent Candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili Wins Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' MLC Elections.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar hailed Komaraiah's victory as historic and said that it shows teachers' trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The vote counting is a time-consuming process as it involves the segregation of valid and invalid votes, followed by preferential counting. As many as 2,50,328 voters (over 70 per cent) exercised their franchise in the Graduates' constituency election. 56 candidates were in the fray for the Graduates' seat. Telangana MLC Elections 2025: Polling for 3 Legislative Council Seats Is Underway.

The BJP fielded candidates for all three seats, while the ruling Congress contested only the Graduates' constituency. The BRS stayed away from the election. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders campaigned extensively in the election. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior party leaders canvassed in support of their party candidate.

