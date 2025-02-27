Hyderabad, February 27: Polling was underway on Thursday for the keenly-contested election to Telangana Legislative Council from three constituencies. The three seats are Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency. The balloting exercise, being held in preferential mode of voting, began at 8 AM and it will continue till 4 PM. The authorities made elaborate arrangements for the election. Andhra BJP President Purandeswari Appeals for Support to NDA Candidates in MLC Polls.

While 56 candidates are in fray for the lone Graduates' constituency, 15 and 19 candidates are contesting the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituencies respectively. The BJP is contesting all the three seats, while the ruling Congress has fielded candidate only for the Graduates' constituency. The BRS is staying away from the election. Union Coal Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders have campaigned extensively for the election. Telangana Govt Directs All CBSE, ICSE, State-Board Schools To Make Telugu a Mandatory Subject for Class 9 and 10.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior party leaders canvassed in support of the party candidate. Asserting that the BJP fought on issues concerning teachers and unemployed youth, the party said its candidates, if elected, would voice the problems of graduates and other educated sections, besides the teachers. Votes will be counted on March 3.

