Khammam (Telangana) [India], March 4 (ANI): Independent candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili has won the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' MLC elections. He received the winning certificate from the Election Returning Officer and Nalgonda Collector Ila Tripathi.

The MLC elections were held on February 27 in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the counting of votes took place on March 3. On February 27, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy said that voting percentage in the Nalgonda Teachers' constituency was 93.55 per cent. He added that there was overall a good turnout of voters and no untoward incident was reported throughout the voting process.

"The voting went on peacefully. Voting percentage recorded in Nalgonda Teachers' constituency is 93.55%. There was an overall good turnout of voters. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere. Counting of votes will begin on 3rd March," C. Sudharshan Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad also won the Krishna-Guntur MLC election. Speaking to ANI, Alapati Rajendra Prasad vowed to fulfil the promises that the party had made to the people.

" ...With the support of the government, we will fulfil the promises that we have made to people. The government is committed to solving the problems of people..." he said. on Thursday.

The authorities took strict measures to ensure the swift conduct of elections in both the states. Big names such as Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, TDP candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad and others had cast their vote for the MLC elections.

Andhra CM Naidu reiterated to fulfil the promises in the TDP manifesto despite all the challenges while speaking in the assembly on February 25.

Naidu said that he released the schedule of the Super-6 schemes and also criticised YSRCP for demanding the opposition status. He added that the three-party alliance was created to rebuild Andhra Pradesh and work on the 'Swarn Andhra - Vision 2047' initiative.

"Pensions were increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, with disabled individuals receiving Rs 6,000, dialysis patients Rs 10,000, and bedridden individuals Rs 15,000. Pension disbursement on the 1st of every month ensures financial stability", Naidu said in the assembly.

Anna Canteens have been revived, and the Deepam scheme is providing three free gas cylinders. Farmers and fishermen will receive financial assistance, reinforcing the government's commitment to welfare," CM said.

"Opposition status is determined by the people, not the ruling government," he added. (ANI)

