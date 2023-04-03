Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun preparations to win all seats in 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh and establish a "city government" in the state before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per an official release.

In this regard, it is noteworthy that CM Yogi Adityanath has gifted development projects to all 17 municipal corporations and has also engaged in dialogue with the intellectuals living there.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also spoken with Shahjahanpur residents, who will pick their first mayor this year and has got their assurance.

"Yogi Adityanath launched an array of development projects in the 17 cities, including a project worth totalling Rs 1459 crore in Bareilly, Rs 1295 crore in Prayagraj, Rs 1057 crore in Ayodhya, Rs 950 crore in Gorakhpur, Rs 878 crore in Ghaziabad, Rs 822.43 crore in Mathura-Vrindavan, Rs 517 crore in Meerut, Rs 488 crore in Agra, Rs 424 crore in Moradabad, Rs 388 crores in Kanpur, Rs 328 crores in Jhansi, Rs 308.18 crores in Shahjahanpur, Rs 269 crores in Firozabad, Rs 145 crores in Saharanpur, and worth Rs 86.55 crores in Aligarh by organising Prabuddhajan Sammelans," it read.

The Municipal Corporation had 16 seats the last time, out of which the BJP bagged 14, while the Bahujan Samaj Party had won the Aligarh and Meerut Municipal Corporation seats. Besides, this time voting will be held for the first time in Shahjahanpur. The party is confident about its victory on all 17 seats because of the developmental works carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi government carried out unprecedented development of cities in the last six years. Under the Smart City Mission, Integrated Command and Control Center and Intelligent Traffic Management System are working in 10 smart cities at the cost of Rs 2000 crore.

"Projects totalling Rs 547 crore are underway to develop Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, and Shahjahanpur as smart cities under the State Smart City Scheme. As many as 740 AC buses are also being operated in 14 cities," it read.

As per an official release, in the last six years, Yogi Adityanath's entire focus was on providing housing to the needy. Along with this, adequate attention was also paid to toilets and cleanliness.

"As many as 17.62 lakh houses were constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in the state. Under the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana, a loan of Rs 1190 crore was made available to 10,33,132 street vendors," it read.

UP has become free from open defecation in six years. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), more than two crore toilets have been constructed in the state so far benefiting more than 10 crore citizens residing in urban areas. In addition, 8,99,634 individual and 69,381 community-public toilets have been constructed in urban areas. Furthermore, 327 tonnes of plastic was seized and a fine of Rs 16.47 crore was imposed on defaulters in the last six years to keep the cities clean. (ANI)

