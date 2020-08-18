Patna, August 18: A two-day state executive committee meeting of the Bihar BJP will be held in virtual mode from August 22 to deliberate on strategies for the Assembly election which is due in October-November, a senior party leader said.

BJPs national president J P Nadda, national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Bhupender Yadav, former Maharashtra chief minister and partys Bihar election in- charge Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the meeting, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said.

"It will also discuss the issues of expanding the partys organisation and coordination with its allies (JDU and LJP)," said Jaiswal who is a Lok Sabha MP from Paschim Champaran constituency. The top leadership will take feedback from party workers on the political situation in the eastern state, the Bihar BJP chief said. "The effective guidance by the national leaders will not only boost the morale of the state unit but will also help in formulating future strategies," he said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting would be organized through "cyber medium" (virtual mode), the MP said. Leaders of the saffron party would be connected to the meeting from their respective places through their mobile phones or laptops.

"The BJP will probably be the first party in the country which is organising such an important meeting through virtual medium. It only shows that BJPs march cannot be stopped, irrespective of the situation," Jaiswal said.

