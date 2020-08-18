New Delhi, August 18: In a travel relaxation amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed foreign journalists to enter India. According to the MHA order, foreign nationals holding a J-1 journalist visa, and their dependents, who hold a J-1X visa, are now allowed to enter India, apart from the categories already permitted. The order was issued on Monday. OCI Card Holders Allowed to Enter India From Countries With 'Air Bubble' Arrangements, Says MHA.

In its order, the MHA said that all suspended J-1 and J-1X visas would be restored with immediate effect. A J-category visa is given to foreign journalists travelling to India for work or for tourism. The visa is usually granted for three months, but can be renewed. "If any of the journalists or dependents had their visas expired, they can obtain a fresh visa from Indian missions," said the MHA. India in Negotiation With 13 More Countries to Strengthen Vande Bharat Mission, Air Bubbles Proposed With Neighbouring Countries, Says Hardeep Singh Puri.

MHA Allows Foreign Journalists to Enter India:

Foreign nationals holding Journalist (J-1) visa & their dependents holding J-1X visa permitted to enter India. If they have J1 or J-1X visas, which are suspended, such visas stand restored with immediate effect. Fresh visas may be obtained if validity of such visas expired: MHA pic.twitter.com/b3o1k2NLU2 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Foreign journalists travelling to India amid the COVID-19 pandemic will have to comply with all quarantine and health travel requirements issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to a report by The Print, a senior MHA official, who did not want to be named, said the issue of allowing entry of foreign journalists had come to it almost a week ago, and was under consideration.

