Guwahati, August 18: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Tuesday has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Candidates can apply through the official website of the NFR -- nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. TheA total of 4499 will be filled with this recruitment drive. The last date to fill application is September 15. Western Railway Recruitment 2020: RRC Invites Eligible Candidates for 3,553 Job Posts, Apply Before February 6 Online at rrc-wr.com.

To apply for the post, a candidate must have cleared 10th class with 50 percent marks from any state board. He/She should also have a National Trade Certificate (ITI). A candidate applying for the post should be between 15 years and 24 years. Out of the total posts, 970 will be in Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop trade, 493 Alipurduar (APDJ), 435 in Rangiya (RNY) and 1,302 in Lumding (LMG)& S&T/workshop. Indian Railways to Take Action Against Agency Issuing False Recruitment Advertisement.

The notification reads, “Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of N.F. Railway against 4,499 slots. Applications complete in all respects should be submitted only only till 17:00 hrs. of the closing date.”

The selection will be made on the basis of merit list. The merit list will be based on the percentage of marks obtained in 10th and ITI marks in the trade in which a candidate applied for an apprenticeship.

