Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Ratua constituency in the Malda district cast his vote at Samsi Primary School for the seventh phase of the Assembly election in West Bengal on Monday.

Abhishek Singhania, the BJP candidate, expressed confidence over the victory of the party in the area as well as the entire state.

Speaking to ANI, the candidate said: "Ratua is the most backward constituency in Malda district in terms of employment and development. The people of the constituency are migrating to other places for the sake of employment. The local MLA here is a migrant MLA because he only comes to get votes. People of the constituency and the state have decided to go with the BJP."

Singhania further said that the area also facing issues of development.

"There is no development work done in Ratua and many other places if the state. There aren't sufficient hospitals and medical facilities. The education system is also lacking here. People of Malda are with BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development," he said.

A large number of people also seen at the booth to cast their votes for the phase today.

Voting in 34 constituencies spread across five districts of West Bengal began at 7 am today for the seventh phase of the Assembly elections.

A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women are in the fray in this phase.

The phase will witness an intense battle in six constituencies in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata.

Over 81.88 lakh electorates, including 39.87 lakh women and 221 third gender persons, would be casting their votes at as many as 11,376 polling stations.

Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17 and April 22 respectively. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

