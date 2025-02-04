New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Citing a purported statement of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP is carrying out the agenda of its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, through a tribal CM in the state.

The party's MP, Saptagiri Ulaka, claimed that after the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power in Odisha, rape and other incidents of crime have increased and work is being done against the interests of the tribals.

"The BJP made a tribal (Majhi) the chief minister, but the agenda is of the RSS. The chief minister has recently made a comment about tribal women which is shameful," Ulaka said and demanded an apology from Majhi.

Congress's Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar claimed, "A chief minister, who himself is a tribal... is saying objectionable things about the girls and women of his own society. Such things can only be said by a person who has passed out from the RSS university and the chief minister is also a graduate of this university."

He alleged that in the last few months, several incidents of crime against tribals and Christians have taken place in Odisha.

