Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda held a mega roadshow at Sundar Nagar in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Saturday.

The roadshow was organised from Jawahar Park to PWD rest house in Mandi.

Nadda was escorted by a huge crowd of supporters, dancing and cheering his motorcade.

BJP National President will inaugurate the newly constructed BJP office of Sundernagar and then address the workers here.

Earlier today, Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur attended the felicitation ceremony at Municipal Council ground in Himachal's Bilaspur.

As per party sources, Nadda will participate in BJP's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra later today in which PM Modi will join through videoconferencing. (ANI)

