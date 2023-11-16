Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], November 16 (ANI): As Rajasthan gears up for another electoral battle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda took a swipe at Congress leadership in the state on Thursday, saying that many leaders in the party have started taking the name of Lord Ram a lot in an attempt to woo voters.

While addressing a public rally at Mahuva assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Dausa district, Nadda said, "Nowadays, many Congress leaders have started remembering Lord Ram a lot. This is the same Congress that informed the court in writing that Ram is a fictional character who has no scientific or historical background. Nowadays, they are chanting Ram-Ram."

Highlighting the BJP's promises for the poor, Nadda said that the party's aim is to ensure the all-round development of Rajasthan.

"Congress pushes you towards poverty. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji provides free rations to 80 crore people of the country through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, helping 13.5 crore people get out of poverty and walking them towards development," Nadda said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for the forthcoming Rajasthan assembly polls in Jaipur.

During the manifesto release, BJP National President JP Nadda emphasised the party's commitment to its manifesto, contrasting it with other parties for whom, he claimed, the manifesto is merely a formality. He asserted that for the BJP, the manifesto serves as a roadmap for development.

"Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto. Currently, you (farmers) get Rs 6,000 in a year under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, but once the BJP government is formed here, you will get Rs 12,000 in a year under Kisan Samman Nidhi," Nadda said in Dausa.

He also slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state over the rising cases of violence against women.

Nadda said, "According to the National Crime Records Bureau, today Rajasthan stands at number one in violence against women. Today, the government of Rajasthan is known for committing injustice to women and for betraying, deceiving, and causing harm to farmers. Rajasthan, which used to be a place of peace, is famous for other reasons now."

"I believe that wherever Congress party rules, corruption will be there, wherever Congress party rules, there your trust will be shaken, wherever Congress party rules, crimes against women will take place...Where BJP will come, there will be growth and development," he added.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

The BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. (ANI)

