New Delhi, Nov 7: The BJP on Tuesday flayed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks on the importance of women's education to control the population calling them "most misogynistic, vulgar and patriarchal", and demanded his resignation.

The Bihar chief minister, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. ‘Sex Education’ in Bihar Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar Triggers Laughter in Vidhan Sabha With Population Control Theory, Tejashwi Yadav Defends It As Girl Education (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar's 'Sex Education' in Bihar Assembly

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," Kumar said in a rustic style.

Reacting sharply to Kumar's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The language used by Mr Nitish Kumar inside the assembly is most vulgar, indecent, most misogynistic, sexist and patriarchal." 'Sex Education' in Bihar Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar Repeats Controversial Remarks on Birth Control and Girl Education in Legislative Council (Watch Video).

"This is the mindset of the chief minister of Bihar. Imagine what will be the plight of women of Bihar if such a language is spoken in the Bihar assembly," he added.

He demanded that the chief minister step down.

