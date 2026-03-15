Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, with two vacant seats at stake. Party leaders have expressed confidence in securing both positions.

Haryana Minister Shyam Singh Rana emphasised the importance of practice to avoid errors during voting. He noted that the candidate with 31 votes is expected to win, as well as their own candidate, who has 28 votes.

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"One needs practice to avoid any mistakes in the voting... The one with 31 will also win, and ours of 28 will also win," Rana told ANI.

Meanwhile, Independent MLA Rajesh Joon predicted a decisive victory for the independent candidate, Satish Nandal, in the Rajya Sabha elections.

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"I am just saying that the independent candidate Satish Nandal ji (for Rajya Sabha elections) will be winning the seat with a huge majority," Rajesh Joon said.

Haryana Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa stated that the BJP is fully prepared and has completed its training sessions. He added that any surplus votes will be extended to the independent candidate.

"BJP is fully prepared, and we have also completed our training session. Tomorrow we will be voting... We have decided that our extra votes will go to the independent candidate," he said.

Another minister Vipul Goel confirmed that BJP candidate Sanjay Bhatia is expected to win, while the independent candidate will receive the necessary support.

"BJP has nominated its candidate Sanjay Bhatia, who will win. The independent candidate will receive the support they have requested," Goel said.

Another minister, Rao Narbir Singh, outlined the anticipated outcome: BJP is expected to win two seats, with the third going to the independent candidate. He also mentioned that the election will be held tomorrow morning.

"We will have the results by tomorrow, and both the seats will be won by BJP and the third one by the independent candidate. The election will be held in the morning... Sometimes even the impossible becomes possible," he said.

The BJP has announced Sanjay Bhatia as their candidate for the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections, while Congress has fielded Karamvir Singh Boudh. The election, scheduled for March 16, has now become a three-way contest with BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, Independent candidate Satish Nandal, and Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh in the fray. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)