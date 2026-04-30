Sridhar Vembu Says Zoho To Invest in Metallurgy, Quantum Sensing R&D for Self-Reliance

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Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu has announced that the company is making sustained investments in critical foundational technologies. These include recent work in quantum sensing and advanced materials, with metallurgy R&D set to begin soon. In a detailed post on X, Mr Vembu emphasised the importance of metallurgy, stating that without strong capabilities in this field, India cannot manufacture everyday items like nail cutters or high-end products such as precision machinery and jet engines. He described these efforts as patient, long-term R&D costing millions annually over a decade or more, rather than flashy headline-grabbing projects. “We don’t aim for prestige. We want to first replicate know-how already there,” he added. Zoho is also actively seeking partnerships with small Japanese companies possessing specialised expertise and has deployed fluent Japanese speakers to support these collaborations. The announcement has received positive responses online, with many praising the focus on deep, sustained scientific capability building for India’s long-term industrial self-reliance. Sridhar Vembu Outlines AI Roadmap for Engineers, Stresses Human-Centric Skills Over Traditional Coding Metrics.

Sridhar Vembu Says Zoho in Foundational Technologies

We are investing in foundational technologies across the board: recently in quantum sensing, advanced materials, and soon metallurgy. I am a big proponent of metallurgy R&D in particular. Without it, we cannot build nail cutters or precision machinery or jet engines. These are… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) April 29, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).