Cow Runs Loose at University of Illinois Campus, Safely Captured Near Foellinger Auditorium (Watch Videos)

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A cow briefly roamed the campus of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on Wednesday afternoon, April 29, after escaping from a trailer, prompting a coordinated response from campus authorities.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the animal got loose while being loaded onto a trailer at the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Large Animal Clinic. Officials said the cow moved through nearby areas before being safely recovered, with no injuries reported. US Viral Video: 5 Students in Mississippi Stop School Bus After Driver Passes Out During Asthma Attack.

Loose Cow Spreads Panic

There is currently a Bull on the loose on the University of Illinois campus. (video via my friends) pic.twitter.com/u0zfWWBUXz — BullsMuse (@BullsMuse_) April 29, 2026

Cow Runs Loose on Illinois University Campus

According to university officials, the cow traveled through Mount Hope Cemetery and continued north toward campus grounds, eventually reaching the vicinity of Foellinger Auditorium. Patrick Wade, director of executive communications and issues management, detailed the response in a statement.

“Personnel from VetMed; the College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences (ACES); and the Division of Public Safety followed the animal as it traveled through Mount Hope Cemetery south of campus and continued north toward campus grounds, ultimately resting near Foellinger Auditorium,” Wade wrote. US: Amanda Leigh Fourez Pleads Guilty to Distributing S*xual Animal Crush Videos.

Authorities temporarily restricted access near the Main Quad as responders worked to secure the animal. People in the area were directed indoors or away from the scene as a precaution.

Officials confirmed that the cow was safely captured and is now under veterinary care. “(The cow) sustained some superficial injuries during the incident, but it is not expected that she will require additional treatment,” Wade wrote. “Our priority is always the humane treatment and wellbeing of animals in our care.” No injuries to students, staff, or visitors were reported.

The incident drew attention from students across campus, many of whom gathered to catch a glimpse of the animal. Patrick Malone, a freshman in Engineering, described the initial confusion during the response. “I see two cop cars and a guy in a golf cart, and they’re like, ‘Get in a building,’” Malone said. “They’re being very urgent. But they did not say that there was a cow. So I got really worried, and so I just ran to the nearest building.”

After learning what was happening, Malone said his concern turned to curiosity as crowds formed. Linnea Eaves, a sophomore in LAS, said the cow did not appear threatening. “It didn’t seem aggressive,” Eaves said. “It just seemed confused.” Other students described seeing the animal being subdued and moved back toward a trailer. “It was still walking; they didn’t tranquilize it yet, so then they tranquilized it and then they were dragging it to the trailer,” said Greta Sakutis, a sophomore in Engineering.

William Otten, a junior in Engineering, noted the size of the crowd that gathered.

Normal activity resumed shortly after the animal was secured. University officials reiterated that safety protocols were followed and emphasised that the situation was handled without harm to people or significant injury to the animal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Daily Illini), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).