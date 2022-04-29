Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the state government failed to address the issue of power cuts being faced by people and heed scientists' warning of an unusually hot summer.

In a statement issued here, Akhilesh Yadav said that people from western UP to eastern UP are in complete disarray ('traahi-traahi kar rahe hain'), and with summers intensifying, the problem of electricity shortage is deepening.

"The BJP MLAs and ministers of state have themselves written letters to the energy minister and managing directors of Power Corporation," Yadav said.

He alleged that in the name of recovery of electricity bills, government cuts the electricity connection of its political opponents and register cases against them.

The SP chief said that the meteorological department scientists had already warned that temperature in May can soar up to 48 degrees Celsius, but despite the warning the ruling BJP government did not take any step to provide relief to the people.

Yadav attacked the “double engine” government of the BJP and blamed it for the “poor shape” the electricity system is in.

He said the Centre is neither able to supply coal nor provide 10,000 megaWatt of power from its quota to Uttar Pradesh.

He alleged that the BJP government has not done anything for power generation in the past five years.

The SP chief also said that in the Legislative Assembly polls, the SP had promised 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, but the BJP only made false promises to mislead the people.

He said that as soon as the polls were over “the real face of the BJP was exposed”.

