Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Friday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of "drowning" the state in debt and claimed it was trying to hide the ground reality by presenting false figures.

A day after the state's budget for FY 2025-26 was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, he said, "Every person in Uttar Pradesh has a debt of Rs 36,000 as the state has a debt of about Rs 9 lakh crore."

"In this budget, the BJP government has taken a loan of Rs 91,000 crore. From Independence till 2017, Uttar Pradesh had a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore, but the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath has taken loans of Rs 6 lakh crore in the last eight years," Yadav said.

The former chief minister claimed that the BJP, which is in power both at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, has been "toying" with the economy of the country and the state "for the profit of a few capitalists".

"The poor are becoming poorer under this government. Every section is troubled by inflation and unemployment. Farmers, youth, businessmen, and women, all are troubled. People do not have money in their hands," Yadav said in a statement.

He also claimed that the development schemes of the state and central governments have remained only on paper.

"The government is trying to hide the ground reality by presenting false figures. There is corruption in every department. There has never been so much corruption in the state.

"The BJP government is running on lies, loot and dishonesty. No work is being done in the public interest. The problems of farmers, youth and common people are increasing. Injustice against the poor is increasing. Every section is disappointed," Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party chief asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh are waiting for the 2027 Assembly election to show the BJP its way out of power.

"Those lying to crores of people today, what truth will they tell tomorrow? Anyway, for those who know that they will not be there after 2027, what is the harm in lying about 2029," he said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the Budget for the 2025-26 financial year with an outlay of Rs 8,08,736.06 crore, which is 9.8 per cent higher than this fiscal's Budget outlay.

