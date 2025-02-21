New Delhi, February 21: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Friday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of indulging in anti-national activities and colluding with foreign forces to "defeat" Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom his party has failed to beat in elections. Bhatia said that Rahul Gandhi cannot digest the fact that PM Modi has become a global leader while seeking answers from the Congress leader about the revelation made about USAID's attempt to influence Indian elections and his links with American investor George Soros and US politician and anti-India baiter Ilhan Omar.

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s statement, detailing how USAID funding was being used to interfere in India's electoral process, Bhatia said that the Congress has now become anti-India and accused it of joining hands with forces detrimental to India's interests. "Congress leaders are working against the development and unity of the country through their rhetoric and actions," he said, addressing a press conference. In his habit of hating PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi has started hating the country and its people, he said, accusing him of demeaning the Constitution whose oath he takes. 'Deeply Troubling, Agencies Probing Foreign Interference in India’s Internal Affairs': MEA on USAID Funding Controversy.

Bhatia said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are uncomfortable in a stable country under PM Modi as they are in a habit of receiving kickbacks through middlemen. Before the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi, along with many "patriotic journalists and organisations" responsibly raised concerns that foreign powers were interfering in India's elections, he said. The purpose of this interference was to remove PM Modi, the world's most popular leader, and to undermine the country's pride. The purpose of giving $21 million was to interfere in India's electoral process and remove PM Modi, Bhatia said.

The BJP leader said that there has been no solid policy for the country under the leadership of Congress. The Congress party has always worked only for power and not for the development of the country. “Whereas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has seen strong, decisive governance. Rahul Gandhi cannot tolerate this. I say with full responsibility that he is betraying India, its Constitution and its citizens,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs earlier in the day said that relevant departments and agencies are looking into the information put out by the US administration about the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) meddling in Indian elections and spending millions to influence voter turnout in the country. "We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USAID activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in Delhi during a media briefing. US President Donald Trump Terms USD 21 Million USAID Funds to India a ‘Kickback Scheme’, BJP Demands Probe.

"Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter. It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage. Relevant authorities are looking into this, and hopefully we can come up with an update on that subsequently," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).