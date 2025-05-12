Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala on Monday criticised the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and related developments.

The saffron party leadership questioned why Rahul Gandhi was making such a demand, alleging that he is often absent from Parliament when it is in session.

"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are the ones who skip Parliament when the House is in session and disappear when important legislation is being passed," BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a statement.

He also remarked that it is up to the Union government to decide whether a special session of Parliament is necessary in connection with the India-Pakistan conflict.

Chandrasekhar said India has dealt Pakistan the most severe blow since independence in recent days.

"The precise retaliatory strikes and the successful thwarting of Pakistan's counter-attacks have showcased the strength of our defence sector, built over the past 10 years," he added.

He emphasised that while India has never desired or initiated conflict, it will deliver a fitting response to any aggression.

Chandrasekhar's comments followed letters written by opposition leaders in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an immediate special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and recent developments in cross-border firing.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and his Rajya Sabha counterpart, Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Modi to convene a special session of both Houses to demonstrate a united stance against terrorism.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to cease all military actions following the most severe confrontation between the two countries in decades.

The escalation was triggered by a terror attack on tourists on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

