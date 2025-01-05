Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, supported AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the BJP's practice of launching projects just before elections is a "habitual tactic."

He expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would remain loyal to Arvind Kejriwal, implying that the BJP's last-minute efforts would not sway public opinion.

Also Read | KT Rama Rao Slams Revanth Reddy-Led Government for Betraying Telangana Farmers, Announces Statewide Protest on January 6.

"It is their (BJP's) habit. They launch such projects worth thousands of crores before the elections. It was done in Maharashtra as well. They do not do anything for 5 years and before the announcement of the election date, they want to do everything. They again go silent for the next 5 years. The people of Delhi are with Kejriwal," Raut said.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the 13 km long section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar and he also addressed the rally in Delhi's Rohini.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills 5-Month-Old Son and Wife With Sharp Edged Weapon in Hanumangarh.

PM Modi slammed the AAP government, said it lacks vision for Delhi's development, and asserted that the BJP-led Centre is driving modernization efforts in the national capital. He expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"The AAP government which has no vision for Delhi and does not care for Delhi cannot develop Delhi. Whatever work is being done to modernise Delhi is being done by the BJP government at the Centre. I am confident that the lotus will bloom in Delhi Assembly too," he said.

PM Modi slammed AAP, saying they falsely accused the Central government of not allowing them to work or providing funds, calling them "big liars".

He cited the 'Sheeshmahal' as an example, referencing a report by a leading newspaper revealing excessive expenditure on the Delhi CM's residence, based on the CAG report.

"Those who brought AAP to power in Delhi falsely allege that the Central government does not allow them to work... the Central government does not give them money... how big liars they are... an example of this is their Sheeshmahal. Today itself a leading newspaper has revealed the expenditure incurred on the Sheesh Mahal based on the CAG report," he said.

PM Modi criticized the AAP government in Delhi, accusing them of prioritizing the construction of their "Sheesh Mahal" over the welfare of Delhi's citizens, who were struggling to access oxygen and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When the people of Delhi were struggling with Corona when the people of Delhi were wandering for oxygen and medicines, then the entire focus of these people was on building their Sheesh Mahal. They made a huge budget for Sheesh Mahal. This is their truth... they do not care about the people of Delhi. That is why today every Delhiite is saying... we will not tolerate AAP-Da, we will change," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)