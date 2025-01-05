Jaipur, January 6: A man allegedly murdered his wife and five-month-old son in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. The incident happened in Hathiyawala Bas area in Bhadra this morning. Prem hit his wife Radhika (22) and son with a sharp edged weapon, they said. Karauli Shocker: Woman, Her Brother Arrested for Killing Her Son, Daughter-in-Law in Rajasthan.

According to the police, the couple had an argument last night. The accused has been detained and being interrogated to ascertain the cause of the murder, the police said. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital for postmortem.

