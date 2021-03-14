Raipur, Mat 14 (PTI) BJP leader Shivprakash on Sunday urged the party leaders and workers to adopt a four-pronged formula of sensitivity, dedication, collectiveness and service, and said that nobody can beat them if they do so.

The national joint general secretary (organization) was addressing the state BJP working committee's meeting here at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party's state office.

There is no dynasty culture in this party and all the workers and leaders will have to work together to strengthen it, a statement issued by the party quoted him as saying.

"No one will be able to defeat us if we will work on the formulae of sensitivity, dedication, service and collectiveness," he said.

"We all have a sense of family which is far different from dynasty. Dynasty is very harmful for democracy. That is why, we all have to become stronger as a family while working collectively for the organisation," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP's state in-charge D Purandeswari said the party's fate is always decided by the workers, the statement said.

The crisis created due to COVID-19 is prevailing across the whole world, but during the pandemic, each and every party worker has worked for the welfare of people and acted strongly, she said.

