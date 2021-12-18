Hyderabad, December 18: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Saturday slammed the state government over Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)'s decision to stage a protest against the Centre.

The BJP leader said, "the state chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao (KCR) had released a statement asking all villagers in the state to protest against Centre and burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"This kind of behaviour of Rao is wrong, the BJP condemns the Chief minister's decision," Reddy said. The BJP leader said the chief minister is losing his balance after the loss in the Huzurabad election and has also failed to fulfil his promises to farmers and unemployed youth.

Reddy said "instead of solving people's issues, the chief minister is trying to instigate people for destruction." "This is nothing but the TRS party's tactics to divert people from their failures and to target BJP," Reddy alleged.

The leader further appealed to people and farmers of the state not to fall for the chief minister's undemocratic statement and maintain peace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)