Dharamshala, Jul 22 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Tuesday called for the Centre's intervention in rehabilitating people in the state hit by several natural calamities, including a landslide in Chamba.

The BJP leader appealed to the seven members of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek a special relief package for the disaster-struck state.

"In my 90 years of life, I have never witnessed such a devastating calamity," Shanta Kumar.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20 to date, 74 people have died and 34 have gone missing in rain-related incidents across the state.

Himachal Pradesh has experienced 36 flash floods, 23 cloudbursts, and 24 landslides this monsoon season, resulting in losses of approximately Rs 1,246 crore, according to the government.

Kumar also voiced concern over a recent remark by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, who criticised the Enforcement Directorate for overstepping its boundaries.

Shanta Kumar said "such actions" bring disrepute to the agency and are unwarranted.

The BJP does not need to rely on the ED's interventions, the veteran leader of the party said.

