Panchkula (Punjab) [India], March 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member Sunil Jakhar on Sunday hit out at the Punjab government's crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh during G20 meetings in Amritsar and called it an ill-timed operation.

"G20 represents a big portion of the world and in front of them, this operation is being conducted. The operation that could have been carried out without any force and show-off is now today being done in front of the whole country," Jakhar said while talking to ANI.

He further said that the due to the weakness of the AAP government in Punjab, Amritpal Singh is getting "national attention".

"What is happening today in Punjab is because of CM Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party. A local-level gangster who radicalized the youth of Punjab is getting national attention," the BJP leader said.

Jakhar also said that due to the failure of the Mann government in the state, the exposure is being given to separatists.

"The exposure that big terrorist organizations couldn't get is being given to separatists in Punjab due to the weakness of Bhagwant Mann," he added.

Jakhar also said the operation to arrest Amritpal Singh could have been done without force.

"If Punjab is getting defamed, then it will affect the whole country. The operation that could have been carried out without any force," he added.

However, as a massive search operation continued on the second day on Sunday to nab the 'Waris Punjab De' chief and pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, four 'suspects' were brought to Dibrugarh on Sunday amid tight security.

A 27-member team of Punjab Police, reached the Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh by a special Air Force aircraft on Sunday. The four accused will be kept in the Dibrugarh Central Jail, the police said.

However, the police didn't confirm any connection between the four accused with the Amritpal Singh case.

"There are four people, and they will be kept in Dibrugarh Central Jail. We will disclose their names later," SP Ajnala Police, Tejbir Singh Hundal told the media.

The development comes, as the Punjab Police has launched a massive crackdown against the 'Waris De Punjab' chief, and is making efforts to nab him.

Internet services, which were suspended across the state till March 19, has been extended till March 20.

Earlier in the day, the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab, was extended till March 20 (12:00 hours).

Previously the central agency sources informed that Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.

A heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. The security has also been enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympathiser outfit chief is currently on the run, as per the police.

Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

On February 23, thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man. (ANI)

