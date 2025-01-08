Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundarajan on Wednesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged sexual assault incident at Anna University and said that a resolution had been passed in a meeting of the party's core committee regarding the incident.

"We have passed a resolution in core committee meeting on Anna University sexual assault. When we protested we were detained and all opposition leaders were detained who raised their voices against the Governemnt on Anna University's issue. Today the situation is such that CM says that the accused is a DMK sympathiser. We demand a CBI inquiry on Anna University's sexual assault case. We don't believe in the DMK government," Soundarajan told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that his government will stand with the victim of the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.

Stalin highlighted that the accused was arrested shortly after the incident to drive his message home, repeating the government's committment to get justice for the victim.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu assembly during the first session of the new year, Stalin said, "Members have spoken here by mentioning one University's name. But I don't want to mention that name and don't want to defame that name. Because he only made us all. With that emotion, I am leaving aside that name. No one can accept what happened to a student in Chennai. Sexual assault on a student is cruel. Legislature members have spoken here on the issue. Except one, all have spoken here with real concern. This one member has spoken to show this government in a bad light."

He also took a dig at the opposition for politicising the incident.

"This government has only one intention that it will stand with the victim to get justice legally. After the crime, if the accused was not arrested immediately or if the accused was saved, the government could have been blamed. Even after arresting the accused within a short period of time and collecting evidence, blaming the government only has political benefits," he said.

Various political parties have cornered the government on the Anna University alleged sexual assault case, accusing the DMK government of going slow on the case.

A second-year student of Anna University was reportedly sexually assaulted on the university campus in December, according to Chennai Police. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

In her complaint filed on December 23, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her while she was talking to a friend on campus. (ANI)

