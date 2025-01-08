Mumbai, January 8: Adani Group-owned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has received Airports Council International's (ACI) prestigious Level 5 Accreditation for customer experience, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday. In a post on X, Gautam Adani said the CSMIA is the first airport in India and only the third in the world to receive this distinction.

"There is no greater manifestation of business success than a company's ability to serve its customers. Every moment, it is this guiding principle that I urge all members of Adani Airports to dedicate their hours to. And there can be no greater feeling of gratitude than to have our@CSMIA_Officialreceive@ACIWorld's prestigious Level 5 Accreditation for Customer Experience," Gautam Adani wrote in his post. Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Ltd Acquires 5,286-Acre Land Close to Navi Mumbai Airport at a Valuation of Around INR 2,200 Crore.

Gautam Adani Reacts to Mumbai Airport Receiving ACI Level 5 Accreditation

There is no greater manifestation of business success than a company’s ability to serve its customers. Every moment, it is this guiding principle that I urge all members of Adani Airports to dedicate their hours to. And there can be no greater feeling of gratitude than to have… pic.twitter.com/Xha2zXovkX — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 8, 2025

"Not only are we the first airport in India but also only the third in the world to do so. It is my promise on behalf of AAHL to keep serving all our passengers who walk through our airports. Thank you my passengers. Thank you my colleagues at AAHL," he added. ACI's Airport Customer Experience Accreditation program builds airports' long-term capacity to enhance customer experience management.

According to the ACI, this is the only accreditation program in the airport industry to provide a 360-degree view of customer experience management. According to ACI, it represents the collective interests of airports around the world to promote excellence in the aviation industry. Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group.

The Adani Group had made its maiden venture into the airports sector by emerging as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram, and signing concession agreements with the Airport Authority of India for all six airports. They also later acquired a controlling stake in Mumbai airport. Looking forward, the Adani Group plans to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai airport by April 2025, and commercial flights by May 2025. Customs Seizes Marijuana Worth over Rs 11 Crore at Mumbai Airport, 1 Held.

The Navi Mumbai airport took a monumental step toward becoming operational with its first commercial flight validation test last month. The greenfield Navi Mumbai airport will have two parallel runways, enabling two aircraft to land and take off simultaneously. The Navi Mumbai airport project is proposed to be developed in multiple phases; once complete the airport will have the capacity to manage over 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA). In the initial phase, it is implementing a passenger capacity of 20 MPPA and 800,000 tons per annum of cargo handling capacity.

The Navi Mumbai airport will feature a 3,700-meter runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)