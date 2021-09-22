Jammu, Sep 22 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday welcomed the dismissal from service of six government employees for their alleged terror links.

The six government employees, including two policemen, were dismissed from service on Wednesday for their alleged links with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of employees sacked in last nearly six months to 25.

Also Read | Karnataka PGCET 2021 Postponed to November; Revised Schedule to Be Announced Soon.

"The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will wipe out terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir as under this regime terror-mongers have to either die or live behind bars," Gupta said in a statement here.

He endorsed the government's decision of sacking the six employees after it was established that they were over ground workers having links with the terrorists.

Also Read | UK Officials Say Issue With India's COVID-19 Vaccine Certification, Not Covishield.

"Like in the present case anyone found involved in such crimes will face the same fate and will have to confront the law of the land," he said, adding "the days of delinquent dispensations have gone now as no one having a slightest link with the terror edifice will be spared."

Under Modi regime, he said there is zero tolerance for anti-national activities.

The BJP leader said those picking up guns must remember that security forces have been given free hand by the Prime Minister to "eliminate the terrorists at the first sight".

"People should avail the benefit of government schemes to live a life full of dignity and pride and play a pivotal role in nation building rather than wasting lives after getting swayed by the propaganda unleashed by Pakistan against the Indian government," he said.

He said the BJP government has a number of options for the youth to choose from and live a happy and contented life, but those who will opt to choose terror or separatism will have to face the destiny which under the Modi government is "either jail or death".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)