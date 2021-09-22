Bengaluru, September 22: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the PGCET exam 2021. The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) will now be held in November this year. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 22-23. The new exam dates will be announced soon. The exam was postponed as the final year/ semester exams of BA, BCom, BSc, BE has not been completed yet. ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 For July Session Declared At icai.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

The KEA, in a statement, said, “As the final year/ semester exams of BA, BCom, BSc, BE are not yet completed in few universities, the PGCET 2021 scheduled to be held on October 22-23 for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech courses is postponed to November 2021.” The revised schedule will be published on the KEA website. KCET 2021 Results Declared At kea.kar.nic.in By Karnataka Education Department; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

The final year exam exams of undergraduate courses have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PGCET exams are conducted every year for admissions into MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech courses in affiliated institutes in Karnataka.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the performance of candidates in the exam. The shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification and seat allotment. As the Karnataka PGCET exam has been postponed, the Candidates can now apply online for DCET from September 27 to October 5 and PGCET from September 27 to October 5.

