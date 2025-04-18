Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): The BJP leaders in Telangana have lodged a formal complaint at Saifabad Police Station against former Congress MP and Telangana Congress Working President Anjan Kumar Yadav for using abusive and indecent language against Union Minister and President of the BJP in Telangana, G. Kishan Reddy.

The complaint was filed by Sumiran Komarraju, Social Media Convener of the BJP Telangana, along with Ajay Kumar, Bharat Goud, Sai Kiran Goud, Meesala Sai, and Dulam Abhilash, calls upon the authorities to take immediate cognisance and register a case without delay.

In a formal complaint addressed to the authorities, a video, reportedly dated April 17, 2025, was allegedly recorded during a protest held near the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Koti, Telangana.

The comments made by Yadav in the video allegedly include abusive and indecent language and have sparked outrage among supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and residents of Telangana.

According to the complaint, concerned individuals have demanded immediate action against the former MP Yadav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and laws related to public decency, defamation, and incitement.

G. Kishan Reddy, a senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament from Secunderabad, is widely regarded for his decades-long commitment to public service, according to the complaint. Having risen from the grassroots, he currently serves as the State President of the BJP in Telangana and holds a ministerial portfolio in the Union Cabinet.

Calling the incident "deeply disturbing," the complainant emphasised that the remarks not only tarnish the dignity of a respected public figure but also degrade the tone of democratic discourse. "This is not merely an insult to G. Kishan Reddy, but an affront to the democratic ethos and public life," the complaint read. (ANI)

