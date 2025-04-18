Buldhana, April 18: A bizarre and troubling health issue has resurfaced in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, where residents are now reporting sudden nail deformities and loss, just months after hundreds experienced unexplained hair fall. In Shegaon taluka, 29 people across four villages have reported nail damage, with some cases involving complete nail loss. According to Buldhana Health Officer Dr. Anil Bankar, the affected individuals have received primary treatment and will undergo further testing at a hospital in Shegaon.

The issue was first brought to light by village sarpanch Ram Tharkar, who said that within two days, the nails begin to crack and eventually fall off. District authorities, including the Health Officer and Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, have been informed, and a medical team has already visited the villages to investigate. Hair Loss Mystery Triggers Panic in Villages in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, Health Officials Begin Probe As Residents Experiencing Sudden Baldness.

Dr. Prashant Tangde, District Psychiatric Officer, confirmed that over 30 cases of nail damage have been identified and that blood samples have been collected for analysis. While the cause remains undetermined, officials suspect a possible link to elevated selenium levels — the same element previously linked to the hair loss cases in the region. Greater Noida: Over 200 Residents Fall Ill Due To Suspected Water Contamination in Ajnara Homes Society (Watch Videos).

Between December 2024 and January 2025, nearly 279 people from 18 villages in Buldhana had reported sudden hair fall, a condition later diagnosed as ‘acute onset alopecia totalis’. A study then indicated toxic elements in contaminated wheat could be the cause. With nail loss now following hair fall, health experts fear ongoing exposure to the same contaminant.

The situation has left local residents anxious and health authorities scrambling for answers as they await lab results to identify the exact cause. Further medical investigations are underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2025 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).