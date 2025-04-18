Mumbai, April 18: A 21-year-old man from Mewat, Haryana, has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old Lithuanian tourist at the Agra Fort. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 PM on Wednesday while the woman and her male companion were standing in the security queue at the monument.

SHO Ruby Singh of the tourist police stated that the accused, identified as Mizan, allegedly touched the woman inappropriately. When he repeated the act, the tourist confronted him and immediately alerted tourist police officers stationed nearby. Based on a complaint lodged by her male companion, Mizan was arrested on the spot and booked under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment, reported Times of India. Agra Shocker: Local Salesman Flashes and Harasses Czech Tourist Near Taj Mahal, CCTV Leads to Arrest.

The woman was taken to the Agra district hospital for a medical examination, and her statement was recorded. The couple, who had been in Agra for six days, reportedly left for Delhi the same evening to catch a scheduled flight. Police shared that the duo are experienced travellers who have visited over 50 countries, including multiple Indian states. Their professional identities have not been disclosed. Agra: Dalit Man’s Wedding Procession Attacked in Etmadpur Over DJ Music; FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

This incident marks the second case of sexual harassment involving a foreign tourist in Agra within the last two weeks. Earlier this month, a Czech woman was allegedly harassed and flashed near the Taj Mahal by a local man.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2025 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).