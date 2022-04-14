Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Thursday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here and expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state.

The delegation included the party's state chief Ashwani Sharma and general secretary Jeevan Gupta.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 LeT Terrorists Killed in Encounter By Security Forces in Shopian.

Talking to the media later, Sharma claimed that more than 30 murders took place in the state after the formation of the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab.

The BJP delegation also raised the issue of a meeting between the state's top officials and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

Also Read | Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Criticises ‘Bulldozer Justice’, Says No One Has Right To Demolish Houses.

Sharma questioned who gave Kejriwal the right to call a meeting of the officials of Punjab when Bhagwnat Mann is the chief minister of the state.

Sharma said Kejriwal has proved within a month that Mann was his “puppet”. The Punjab BJP chief accused Kejriwal and Mann of going back on their pre-poll promises.

The newly elected AAP government in Punjab had come under fire from opposition which alleged it is being run through "remote control" from Delhi.

Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said it was he who sent the officials for “training” to the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)